Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 145 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $95.05 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

