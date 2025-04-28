ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $145,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSO stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.