III Capital Management Sells 4,240 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

III Capital Management decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Herc accounts for about 0.8% of III Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. III Capital Management’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $62,982,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Herc by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $108.38 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.