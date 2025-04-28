Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950,793 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $38,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHD opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

