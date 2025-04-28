Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Position Decreased by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment makes up 7.1% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Makaira Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Flutter Entertainment worth $51,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 833,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,498,000 after purchasing an additional 528,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,058.45.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

