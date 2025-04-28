Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $107.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.84.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

