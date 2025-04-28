Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 139,952 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.90% of Atlanta Braves worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 687.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

BATRK opened at $39.25 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 24,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $1,033,653.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,354.52. The trade was a 13.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 147,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,376. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

