Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

