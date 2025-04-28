Landmark Investment Partners L.P. Invests $25.24 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,237,000. Camden Property Trust makes up about 10.2% of Landmark Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $22,300,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 347,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.61.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

