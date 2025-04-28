Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $27.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

