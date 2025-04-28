Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $233.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

