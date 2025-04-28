Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 739,592 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $34.53 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. This represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,647 shares of company stock worth $4,876,679. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.