Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.25.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.37 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

