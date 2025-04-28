Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 113,787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,923,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,634,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $51.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

