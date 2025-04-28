Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.2 %

RDVY opened at $56.69 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

