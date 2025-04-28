Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,586 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.