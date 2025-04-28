Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.54. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $162.06.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

