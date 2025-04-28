Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Popular by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.