Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 3,999 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 211,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 194,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

