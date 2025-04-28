Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (181.10) (($2.41)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LON HEMO opened at GBX 183 ($2.43) on Monday. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,200 ($15.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 million, a PE ratio of -936.14 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

