BioHarvest Sciences (BHST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) is expected to issue its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.24 million. On average, analysts expect BioHarvest Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BHST opened at $6.55 on Monday. BioHarvest Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

