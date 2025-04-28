III Capital Management Buys New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 0.7% of III Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.11. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

