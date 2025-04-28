Vazirani Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Vazirani Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp accounts for about 14.9% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vazirani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HashiCorp worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.