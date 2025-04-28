Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Invests $240,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

