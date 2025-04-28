270,917 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of Parkshore Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $32.11 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

