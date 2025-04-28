Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

