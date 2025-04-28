Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 291,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 427,576 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $4,270,339.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,651,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,050.76. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and sold 589,842 shares valued at $12,154,003. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

