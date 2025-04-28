Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 291,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 427,576 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Asana Price Performance
ASAN stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana
Insider Buying and Selling at Asana
In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $4,270,339.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,651,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,050.76. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and sold 589,842 shares valued at $12,154,003. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.