Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $2,179,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $383.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.79. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

