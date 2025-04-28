Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 7,428 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

