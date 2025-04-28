United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,831,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $911,330.28. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,500 shares of company stock worth $24,472,050. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $291.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.42. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $233.31 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

