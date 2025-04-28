Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,522.59. This represents a 36.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $124,134.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,149.03. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESQ opened at $85.30 on Monday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

