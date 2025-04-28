Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,838.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,652.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,799.78.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,278.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

