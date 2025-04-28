Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 276.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,632.70. This represents a 46.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,537,585. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,628,302 shares of company stock valued at $111,145,088. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.