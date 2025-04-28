Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,392 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

