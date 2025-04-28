Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 495,723 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 699.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,320. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,508.30. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $439,405. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE LC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on LC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

