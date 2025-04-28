Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $159.34 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,890,187.04. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

