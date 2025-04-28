CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

