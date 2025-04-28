Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.5202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 34.2%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

