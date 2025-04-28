Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 622 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 445,593 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWTX opened at $44.72 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,422.32. This represents a 36.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $9,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,210.24. The trade was a 57.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

