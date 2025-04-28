Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,360,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 147,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,881,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS XJH opened at $37.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

