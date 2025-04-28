Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,654 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.