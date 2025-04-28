Two Sigma Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,381 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 338.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 459,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ON by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading boosted their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $45.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

