Capital Analysts LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 589,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.15 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

