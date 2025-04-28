Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $38.57 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $784.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

