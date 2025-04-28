Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stake Lifted by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 238.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,047 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,079,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,309.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 654,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 608,418 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,223,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,419,000.

BALT stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

