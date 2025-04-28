Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 101,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

