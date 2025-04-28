Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

