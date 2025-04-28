Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises about 1.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

BATS PAPR opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $738.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

