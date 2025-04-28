Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $684.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.