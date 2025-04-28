JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 710,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

